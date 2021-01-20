Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Nordson by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Nordson by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Nordson by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

Nordson stock opened at $189.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.03. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $216.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

