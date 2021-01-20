NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 24.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 348,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 68,377 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth $234,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 99.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 75,195 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NI opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $902.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NiSource news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

