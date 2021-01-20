NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,243 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 2.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $33,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.34. The stock had a trading volume of 138,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,246. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $223.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.21.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

