Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%.

Shares of NCBS opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $728.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.77. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $73.52.

In related news, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $159,126.28. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $139,393.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,751 over the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NCBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nicolet Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

