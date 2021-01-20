Nickel Creek Platinum (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) dropped 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 129,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 173,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCPCF)

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel ShÃ¤w project located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

