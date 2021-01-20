NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 334.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212,804 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.15% of NextEra Energy worth $221,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.81. 7,371,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,814,202. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $162.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

