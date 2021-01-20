NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 335.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,098 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment House LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 21,073 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in NextEra Energy by 550.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after buying an additional 295,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

