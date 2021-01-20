NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 318.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,588 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $162.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.81.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.