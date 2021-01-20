NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Short Interest Down 17.0% in December

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 837,800 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

NASDAQ NEXT traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.94. 2,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,363. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27. NextDecade has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 32.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 337,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 706.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 492,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 133.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37,644 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.

