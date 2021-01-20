NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Short Interest Down 17.0% in December

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 837,800 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.
NASDAQ NEXT traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.94. 2,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,363. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27. NextDecade has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84.
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.
Featured Article: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.