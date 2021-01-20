Nexo Price Reaches $0.67 (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Nexo coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nexo has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $377.79 million and approximately $11.93 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00056946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.96 or 0.00514258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00041637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,312.51 or 0.03814310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00013018 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00015959 BTC.

Nexo Profile

NEXO is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

