Newscrypto (NWC) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $18.07 million and approximately $846,231.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,999,874 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

Newscrypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

