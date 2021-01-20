Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Update

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.20 target price on shares of Newrange Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Newrange Gold alerts:

Shares of Newrange Gold stock remained flat at $$0.08 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,157. Newrange Gold has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.

Newrange Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver ores. Its flagship property is the Pamlico gold project that covers an area of 2,548 hectares located in Mineral County, Nevada.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Newrange Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newrange Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.