Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. Newpark Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $96.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. Research analysts expect that Newpark Resources will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Newpark Resources news, CEO Paul L. Howes bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 991,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,681.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 72,500 shares of company stock worth $88,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 651.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 93,282 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 29.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 73,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 79.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 34,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 150.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

