New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $295.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.45 million. On average, analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50.

A number of analysts have commented on NYCB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

