New Providence Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NPAUU) Shares Up 3.1%

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPAUU)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.47. 5,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 10,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Providence Acquisition stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPAUU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 294,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000. New Providence Acquisition comprises approximately 0.4% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

