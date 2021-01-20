Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Given New $203.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Nevro from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.77.

Get Nevro alerts:

NYSE NVRO opened at $177.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.49. Nevro has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $188.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $127,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,317 shares of company stock worth $548,063 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,027,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 20.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 744,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,737,000 after acquiring an additional 126,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 7.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 130.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 369,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,465,000 after acquiring an additional 209,375 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 23.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares during the period.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.