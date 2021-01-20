Neutrino Dollar Market Capitalization Reaches $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00105122 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000949 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00014932 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.18 or 0.00330053 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000206 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00012521 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 151.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00016908 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.