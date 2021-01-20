Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $700.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous target price of $510.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.11.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $501.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $221.68 billion, a PE ratio of 80.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,566 shares of company stock worth $241,501,445 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

