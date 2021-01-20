Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Netflix updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.97-2.97 EPS and its Q1 guidance to approx $2.97 EPS.

Shares of NFLX traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $501.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,051,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,977. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $513.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.65. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,566 shares of company stock worth $241,501,445 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $628.00 price target (up from $615.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.46.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

