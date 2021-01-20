Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.54% from the stock’s previous close.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB reissued a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.27.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $501.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $513.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.65. The company has a market cap of $221.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,566 shares of company stock valued at $241,501,445 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

