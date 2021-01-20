Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $630.00 by Analysts at Truist

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Truist from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. CSFB reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.14.

NFLX traded up $78.78 on Wednesday, hitting $580.55. The company had a trading volume of 988,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 460,566 shares of company stock valued at $241,501,445. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,765,879,000 after buying an additional 125,297 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after buying an additional 140,674 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $975,432,000 after buying an additional 50,016 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

