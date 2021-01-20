Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.97-2.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.129-7.129 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.02 billion.Netflix also updated its Q1 guidance to approx $2.97 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $650.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $560.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $501.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $513.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $221.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,566 shares of company stock valued at $241,501,445 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

