Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Netflix updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.97-2.97 EPS and its Q1 guidance to approx $2.97 EPS.

NFLX traded up $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $501.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,051,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,977. The company has a market cap of $221.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.65. Netflix has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.46.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,566 shares of company stock worth $241,501,445. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

