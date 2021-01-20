Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Netflix updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to 2.97-2.97 EPS and its Q1 guidance to approx $2.97 EPS.
NFLX traded up $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $501.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,051,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,977. The company has a market cap of $221.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.65. Netflix has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.46.
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
