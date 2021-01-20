NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Director Michael J. Sophie Sells 34,063 Shares of Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,753. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NPTN opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NPTN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

