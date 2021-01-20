Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.49

Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.49 and last traded at C$3.42, with a volume of 865851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NLC shares. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) from C$2.75 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.70, a current ratio of 20.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$447.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.09.

Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neo Lithium Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC)

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Tres Quebradas project located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina. Neo Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

