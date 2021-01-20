Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Short Interest Up 16.4% in December

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,600 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 147.3 days.

NEAPF opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. Nearmap has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.34.

Get Nearmap alerts:

About Nearmap

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nearmap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nearmap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.