NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Investec downgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion and a PE ratio of 22.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.