Native Utility Token (NUT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.90 Million

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Native Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $23.30 or 0.00064342 BTC on major exchanges. Native Utility Token has a market capitalization of $22.90 million and $22,507.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Native Utility Token has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Native Utility Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00045307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00116701 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00073535 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00250068 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000762 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,907.00 or 0.96410178 BTC.

Native Utility Token Profile

Native Utility Token’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. The official website for Native Utility Token is eosdt.com . Native Utility Token’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

Buying and Selling Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Native Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Native Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Native Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Native Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.