National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. National Vision posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.66 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

EYE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Vision from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,037 shares in the company, valued at $9,550,020.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of National Vision by 115.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,372,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,009,000 after purchasing an additional 35,852 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of National Vision by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 463,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000.

Shares of EYE opened at $47.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,193.92, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. National Vision has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

