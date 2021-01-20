National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Shares Gap Down to $14.75

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.75, but opened at $13.66. National Oilwell Varco shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 471,146 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded National Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded National Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded National Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.22.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in National Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in National Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in National Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in National Oilwell Varco by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in National Oilwell Varco by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

