National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NOV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 150,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,833,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. National Oilwell Varco has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.22.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. National Oilwell Varco’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in National Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in National Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in National Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

