National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 888.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in National Grid by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

National Grid stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $59.78. 383,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.44.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.1285 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 63.46%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.