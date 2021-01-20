National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

National Bank of Greece stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.44. 15,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,270. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. National Bank of Greece has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

National Bank of Greece Company Profile

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, and Egypt. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

