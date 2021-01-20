National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
National Bank of Greece stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.44. 15,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,270. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. National Bank of Greece has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.35.
National Bank of Greece Company Profile
