National Bank Financial Boosts Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$9.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Stingray Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of RAY.A stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 91,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,767. Stingray Group has a 12-month low of C$3.18 and a 12-month high of C$7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$535.32 million and a P/E ratio of 29.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.15, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

