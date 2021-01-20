Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $140.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Natera traded as high as $126.48 and last traded at $125.58, with a volume of 266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.90.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.73.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $937,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $8,653,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,529,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 473,651 shares of company stock valued at $41,167,193. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

