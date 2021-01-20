NaPoleonX Hits Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. NaPoleonX has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $1,117.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NaPoleonX has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NaPoleonX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0700 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00057488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.30 or 0.00519231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00042185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.39 or 0.03804475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00015835 BTC.

NaPoleonX Profile

NaPoleonX is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 coins. NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

