Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Purchases 1,573 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 63,263,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,455,859. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

