Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Increases Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,099,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,075,000 after buying an additional 57,743 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 982,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 324,434 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 748,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 265,844 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,718,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of UNFI opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.