Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $943,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 109.3% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Langenberg & Company cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.10.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $194.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,288,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,212. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $200.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

