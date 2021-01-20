Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,779,000 after acquiring an additional 415,009 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,293,000 after acquiring an additional 297,355 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,597 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,461,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded up $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,239. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $244.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.