Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $1.77 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 108.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,583,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of IJJ traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.20. 225,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,506. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $92.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.94.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

