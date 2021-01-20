Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,821,000 after buying an additional 716,930 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,220,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Finally, Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,752,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.23. 2,111,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,691. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.27. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

