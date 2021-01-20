Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Buys 838 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.65. 720,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,319. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

