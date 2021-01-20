Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Buys 76 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,886 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7,737.3% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 939,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,023,000 after purchasing an additional 927,314 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 741,879 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,383,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,062,000 after purchasing an additional 410,732 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.98. 1,610,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,546. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

