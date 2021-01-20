Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Buys 416 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 14.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 334,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,915,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,782,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,362,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $71.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.58. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $73.17.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,980,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,243,965.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $345,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,916.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

