Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Buys 160 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Ruggie Capital Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 496.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.89.

C opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $80.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average of $51.73.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.