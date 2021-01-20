Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 993,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,880,000 after acquiring an additional 83,946 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,687,601 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.06.

