Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,944 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc owned 0.39% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $16,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,120,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,622,000 after buying an additional 1,315,610 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,477,000 after buying an additional 271,371 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 921,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,482,000 after buying an additional 72,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,412,000 after buying an additional 170,767 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.01. 627,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,038. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $75.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $68.98.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.