Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Acquires 7,841 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $40,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AT&T by 10.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,917,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,719,000 after purchasing an additional 770,484 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

AT&T stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.