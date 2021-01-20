Murugesan Shanmugaraj Sells 6,274 Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Stock

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,274 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $717,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ACIA stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.49. The company had a trading volume of 937,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 0.78. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $114.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.25.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 257.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 1,114.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

ACIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

